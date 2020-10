منى زكى تبهر جمهورها من أحدث جلسة تصوير.. ومتابع: هو فيه حلاوة كدة

View this post on Instagram

Final look from my summer shoot with @soochfashion Outfit by the talented @farahseif.official Jewelry by the amazing designer @dina_maghawryjewelry Photography: @bilohussein Cinematography: @afilmbyseifismail Styling: @maigalal Make Up: @monagamalofficial Hair: @tahergamil1 Celebrity Management: @ginger__tm

A post shared by Mona Zaki (@monazakiofficial) on Sep 28, 2020 at 10:31am PDT